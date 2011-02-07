An editor at a conference asked me to send my YA manuscript for consideration, which I did. My original plan was to start with queries to agents, beginning with someone who expressed interest. However, I am waiting on that since I would really like to work with this editor and don't want to throw up any roadblocks. What I am wondering is: How long should I give the editor before I start my query process to agents?Zero time. Start now. You don't want to send out your manuscript to a bunch of editors while you are sending it to agents, because that's your future agent's job. But sending the manuscript to one editor who you made contact with at a conference and who requested it is not going to ruffle any agent's feathers. And if the editor expresses interest and by that time you have an agent, the editor will not be unduly annoyed.
Monday, February 7, 2011
The Waiting Is Not the Hardest Part
14 comments:
I'm a long time lurker just starting to get out on the blog-sphere and I wanted to say thank you for taking the time to give us these clear concise answers and advice. This website has been extremely helpful.
As the person who inquired, I have to say thank you for this helpful answer. I've tried to educate myself, but every business has its political minefields. I'm happy to be assured I did not step into one.
Post a Comment