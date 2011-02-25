She Introduced Me to OkCupid, and It Was Love At 539th Sight!

There’s a new service designed to help you find qualified authors at no cost to you.Their books are properly packaged so you can review their project in 3 seconds or less.It’s been called the “eHarmony” for Agents & Authors It is the step between the author’s computer at home and the agenting world. I’m a Literary Agent Matchmaker and I’m here to help you. I invite you to take a quick peek at my website where you'll find a dedicated page for Agents like you. Be sure to sign up for our fre.e Hot List to get notified about projects from qualified authors in your genres.
I'm confused. Is this an agent to help you find an agent?
So, you pay this person $1,000 to suggest agents to you (but no guarantees), and then the agent helps you get a publisher? How many middle men do we need?
Isn't this like paying a matchmaker to recommend an internet dating service?
There are so many things that I don't understand.
21 comments:
Sounds like it's an agency to help the agents find authors?... what the! Wonder how he/she decides an author is qualified (the author's cheque has cleared?:)
Desperate people will pay for anything. Even something you can do for free. (Like querying.)
Ah, found her site and she has I guess lumped editors and agents together in a mass emailing.
Agents pay nothing.....
>I help you build your business at no cost to you so you can spend more time with higher quality authors that are prepared and want to work with you to get published.<
because on the authors page, they pay $1000!!!
This is no "eharmony" site... everyone pays to play there:)
While this does sound sickening rip off of naive writers there is a similarity here to illustrators portfolio sites. The artist posts samples for small and or large (over $1000)yearly fee's and editors/art directors/clients are free to look for talent as needed.
It works for illustrators, could it actually work for authors if it were set up for editors to be able to read first pages (or even just queries) on such a site?
All the agents I know have their information (what they are looking for, how to submit, etc) readily available on their websites. FOR FREE.
It saddens me that so many authors feel like there are shortcuts or loopholes, and are so eager to find them that they get taken advantage of.
christine tripp said...
"Wonder how he/she decides an author is qualified (the author's cheque has cleared?:)"
thanks for making me crack up!!
Warning! The Find the Perfect...commenter links to a phishing site.
'Servive'? If you can't spell your own URL...
Thanks for the alert about the phishing site! I've deleted the comment in question.
Are you sure that comment linked to a phishing site? I thought it was a pretty funny joke, and obviously created specifically for this occasion. (If you didn't read it, it was a fake advertisement for a service to help people choose an agency-searching service. In other words, taking the middleman absurdity one step further.)
As everyone knows, children's books are a snap to write. Publishing is merely a matter of knowing the right people. All Rowling needed for her contract were a few sentences scrawled on a napkin from her local coffee house. Services like the one EA discusses simply help put all of those great writers with pockets full of clever (albeit coffee-stained) ideas in contact with the publishers who will make them wealthy. Alternatively, many of these agencies can also help you get into the business of flipping real estate or assembling picture frames in the comfort of your own home for other ways to generate a six figure income.
You know what would be a really great service? One that helped Science Fiction writers start their own cults... That would be a GREAT moneymaker--you'd get royalties AND zombie lackeys.....
Really, at this point, I think any GOOD agent should provide these "cult-starting" services. But they don't......
Which is why I will be starting my own cult-starting agency for science fiction writers! I'll take the standard commission - 20% of all cult-related earnings. There are millions of people without hope or direction, and YOU and your own brand of speculative fiction, can be the one to bring them serenity!
Don't worry, it's "fre.e" to "Agents!" ;)
*tongue in cheek*
Because there are soooo many agents out there wondering why nobody is sending them submissions.
woah, just noticed this which could send writers on a downward spiral:
"Help Me, Help You, Refer Your Rejects:
Refer the authors you reject to me for help.
Now you'll have a direction to send those authors who submit incorrectly to you – wrong genre, not packaged properly, not ready to work with you – or those you choose not to work with.
Send them to me & I'll serve them well."
---
at $1,000 a pop!
Thanks for sharing.
very beautiful!
Wonderful
Amazing post! i am so thankful to you! quite informative and interesting as well... appreciate your efforts!
Banned complain !! Complaining only causes life and mind become more severe. Enjoy the rhythm of the problems faced. no problem no life, no matter did not learn, so enjoy it :)
Cara Menjaga Kehamilan Usia Muda
Pencegahan Diabetes Melitus Tipe 2
Obat TBC Deseminata
Obat Wasir Atau Ambeien Berdarah Untuk Ibu Hamil
obat penghilang tatto permanen
Obat Penghilang Tatto Permanen
Post a Comment