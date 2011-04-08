My First App

I have a dilemma regarding ebook publishing. I am a seasoned graphic designer/illustrator trying to break into the kidlit industry with an author/illustrator picture book.
I'd just begun sending out dummies of my book to potential agents when I was contacted by a publishing company specializing exclusively in ebook apps for the iPad. They had seen my work at a regional SCBWI event and wanted me to submit any manuscripts/dummies I happened to have for their review and possible acceptance. They went on, in that initial conversation, to say that if the app sold large numbers, it would make it potentially appealing to traditional publishers.
That's probably true. But what are the chances of it selling in large numbers? That's the question.
I'm a total noob at this (a key reason I was seeking an agent!) and don't want to miss the chance of my book being something really wonderful. Although I'm not afraid to embrace new technologies, I believe traditional publishing is better for many reasons. I know a good editor is worth her weight in gold and can do to a good MS what a good Art Director can do with a bunch of disparate pieces of art and copy.
Here's the question. If I submit to this app publisher, and they accept and publish my PB, will that completely shoot down any chances of it getting published as a traditional, printed book? Should I just stick it out and see what turns up with my submissions to agents?
If you think that your book is going to change significantly in the editing and design process, then you probably don't want to publish it as an app first.
If you do decide to publish your book as an app, don't hand over your creative property to someone unless they can show you an app they've done before that you think is cool. Lots and lots of people are trying to make apps. Some of them suck at it. Be warned.
Me go for books first...
If me go for apps first then I would attend an SCAWI Conference.
AE
SCAWI!
ha!!
Most people who create apps, even wildly successful ones, make very little money on it. In your case, you'd have to split it with whatever team directs/designs the code. And I can't see doing "readings" in libraries, etc., where the author is holding up a smartphone or even an iPad and saying, "and then the Princess..."
IMO, go for paper book first, app second.
Some people are going to make a lot of money in ebook publishing as the new market(s) are created. Most of these people will be the designers and marketers of products, not the ones who provide the creative content. Don't hand over your material unless you are willing to be part of the pavement on the road to the future or unless you have the clout to make sure your slice of the pie is meaningful.
Some people are willing to be part of the experiment and know that the likelihood of gain is small (and not where the real joy for them lies anyway). If being part of the experiment appeals to you, then go for it. But if you are imagining this as a career step, then you will probably be disappointed.
I think apps are an awful lot like self-publishing right now. It is possible to get something out of such approaches, but anyone who sees these non-traditional venues as a way to traditional glory (such as it is) is likely to feel conned rather than enlightened or enriched by the experience.
I agree with the other posts. While we see more and more PB's being offered as apps by their publishers, it's for the most part books that have already proven their popularity and success in paper format.
Teachers and Librarians still need the larger Picture book format to read to groups, show the illustration. Two year olds know how to work the iPad, how to view books on them but they are still a pricey machine and breakable. I doubt many parents are yet willing to allow the toddler to take the iPad to bed with them:)
I'm sure we will see FisherPrice come out with a plastic version that can be dropped down the stairs without damage and is waterproof (kool-aid proof) but till then, books in the hands of little ones will be the norm. I would thus concentrate on submitting the dummy to Commercial publishers for print but who, at a later date, may make it into an app if it becomes a hit.
I agree - book first, then app. Although if you have older manuscripts sitting in a drawer that you haven't had luck selling to traditional publishers, why not take a risk on one of them? There's no question that publishing is changing rapidly these days, largely in the e-direction.
And, as I just posted about, I've been surprised to discover how quickly the e-picture book and picture book app markets are growing. Probably time for all of us pb folks to get our feet e-wet!
http://rt19writers.blogspot.com/2011/04/in-forecast-deluge-of-e-picture-books.html
Yes by all means don't think. Just put your name on any old piece of crap and throw it online for sale. Wooooo!!!! :D :D :D CHA-CHING, BITCHES.
OK, that's a great morning laugh to start the day:)
Anon, loved the comeback but ol Zarko there is right, we all do far too much thinking! We should all just slap together a few words, fling them onto the internet and bug the heck out of people on blogs, forums and Facebook pages to buy them.
All this Editing, Proofing, Book design, Marketing.... what a silly waste of time, what were we thinking? Oh yeah, were aren't suppose to think, I forgot:)
Charging after fool's gold to become published is...foolish. What's up with all the aggressive language used in publishing and media to create an us vs them mentality? Paper vs digital. It's both...access to knowledge on all levels. Stop the war(making) language, please. It makes our profession look stupid and mean. And truthfully, with all the aggressive language, the silly worship of death, and the neediness for 5 minutes of fame, what are we handing down to the children reading our books? It's become embarrassing rather than enlightening.
Sigh, that was weird. Published authors/illustrators will defend both paper and ebook publishing because Publishers do both in this day and age. Most popular (and even the more obscure ones) books are also offered as an ebook.
The hostility came from the poster saying, just get something out there, anything out there, even if it's bad, in ebook format and wait for it to sell. That is the sort of thinking (or lack there of) that diminishes the product we offer up to children or any readers. In my op there is no war against ebooks, just against bad ebooks.
word verification:
"bookase"
really, what are the odds?
Thought you might like to know that I am sitting here watching the Doctor Who marathon and I can't stop thinking of your 'Divine Intervention' post.
As the person who initially asked this question in one of your open forum posts, I'd like to sincerely thank you, EA, for providing a very reasonable answer to my question.
After checking out the existing apps by the interested party (BTW, they sucked!), I gracefully declined the offer and will continue to pursue more traditional publishing routes. It's a tough climb, but the view from the top will be worth it.
Ipads are lovely, but, IMHO, nothing is as delicious as the smell of a freshly printed book.
Hey EA, you alive in there? *taps glass computer screen*
Oh, crap. I killed it. *sprinkles chocolate cookies in tank*
That should revive the cookie monster.
Please don't let this be a pre-retirement lull.
Miss Snark all over again.
*dumps full package of oreos and swears never to send fake queries for the heck of it again*
Traylorillo,
The view from the top is so-so. The important thing is to enjoy the climb.
