Friday, April 8, 2011

My First App

I have a dilemma regarding ebook publishing. I am a seasoned graphic designer/illustrator trying to break into the kidlit industry with an author/illustrator picture book.


I'd just begun sending out dummies of my book to potential agents when I was contacted by a publishing company specializing exclusively in ebook apps for the iPad. They had seen my work at a regional SCBWI event and wanted me to submit any manuscripts/dummies I happened to have for their review and possible acceptance. They went on, in that initial conversation, to say that if the app sold large numbers, it would make it potentially appealing to traditional publishers. 

That's probably true.  But what are the chances of it selling in large numbers?  That's the question.
I'm a total noob at this (a key reason I was seeking an agent!) and don't want to miss the chance of my book being something really wonderful. Although I'm not afraid to embrace new technologies, I believe traditional publishing is better for many reasons. I know a good editor is worth her weight in gold and can do to a good MS what a good Art Director can do with a bunch of disparate pieces of art and copy.


Here's the question. If I submit to this app publisher, and they accept and publish my PB, will that completely shoot down any chances of it getting published as a traditional, printed book? Should I just stick it out and see what turns up with my submissions to agents?

If you think that your book is going to change significantly in the editing and design process, then you probably don't want to publish it as an app first.  

If you do decide to publish your book as an app, don't hand over your creative property to someone unless they can show you an app they've done before that you think is cool.  Lots and lots of people are trying to make apps.  Some of them suck at it.  Be warned.
Anonymous said...

Me go for books first...

If me go for apps first then I would attend an SCAWI Conference.


AE

April 8, 2011 at 6:54 AM
Anonymous said...

SCAWI!

ha!!

April 9, 2011 at 12:29 AM
The Writing Goddess said...

Most people who create apps, even wildly successful ones, make very little money on it. In your case, you'd have to split it with whatever team directs/designs the code. And I can't see doing "readings" in libraries, etc., where the author is holding up a smartphone or even an iPad and saying, "and then the Princess..."

IMO, go for paper book first, app second.

April 9, 2011 at 11:25 PM
Eilonwy said...

Some people are going to make a lot of money in ebook publishing as the new market(s) are created. Most of these people will be the designers and marketers of products, not the ones who provide the creative content. Don't hand over your material unless you are willing to be part of the pavement on the road to the future or unless you have the clout to make sure your slice of the pie is meaningful.

Some people are willing to be part of the experiment and know that the likelihood of gain is small (and not where the real joy for them lies anyway). If being part of the experiment appeals to you, then go for it. But if you are imagining this as a career step, then you will probably be disappointed.

I think apps are an awful lot like self-publishing right now. It is possible to get something out of such approaches, but anyone who sees these non-traditional venues as a way to traditional glory (such as it is) is likely to feel conned rather than enlightened or enriched by the experience.

April 10, 2011 at 5:22 PM
christine tripp said...

I agree with the other posts. While we see more and more PB's being offered as apps by their publishers, it's for the most part books that have already proven their popularity and success in paper format.
Teachers and Librarians still need the larger Picture book format to read to groups, show the illustration. Two year olds know how to work the iPad, how to view books on them but they are still a pricey machine and breakable. I doubt many parents are yet willing to allow the toddler to take the iPad to bed with them:)
I'm sure we will see FisherPrice come out with a plastic version that can be dropped down the stairs without damage and is waterproof (kool-aid proof) but till then, books in the hands of little ones will be the norm. I would thus concentrate on submitting the dummy to Commercial publishers for print but who, at a later date, may make it into an app if it becomes a hit.

April 11, 2011 at 6:43 AM
Carol Baicker-McKee said...

I agree - book first, then app. Although if you have older manuscripts sitting in a drawer that you haven't had luck selling to traditional publishers, why not take a risk on one of them? There's no question that publishing is changing rapidly these days, largely in the e-direction.

And, as I just posted about, I've been surprised to discover how quickly the e-picture book and picture book app markets are growing. Probably time for all of us pb folks to get our feet e-wet!
http://rt19writers.blogspot.com/2011/04/in-forecast-deluge-of-e-picture-books.html

April 12, 2011 at 11:35 AM
traylorillo said...

As the person who initially asked this question in one of your open forum posts, I'd like to sincerely thank you, EA, for providing a very reasonable answer to my question.

After checking out the existing apps by the interested party (BTW, they sucked!), I gracefully declined the offer and will continue to pursue more traditional publishing routes. It's a tough climb, but the view from the top will be worth it.

Ipads are lovely, but, IMHO, nothing is as delicious as the smell of a freshly printed book.

May 8, 2011 at 10:45 PM
Claire said...

M. Sendak said...

Dear, oh dear EA, where art thou? I'm tired of people. I need some long-distance ironic wit.

August 24, 2011 at 2:43 PM
